COUNTDOWN! 4 months to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018

This week a few people contacted us to ask “when is this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day?” And when we start getting that question, it’s time to launch the countdown – and today happens to be exactly four months from the big day – the second Saturday in May, as always – this year, that’s May 12th. If you’re new, WSCGSD isn’t one big sale, but one big day with simultaneous sales of all sizes, all over the peninsula. A local nonprofit launched it in 2005 and organized it for three years before shutting down and putting out the call for someone to take it over. We thought it was such a great day of face-to-face community-building all over West Seattle, we didn’t want to see it go away, so we raised our hands … and this is the 11th year we’re coordinating it. Registration will open in early April – watch here and westseattlegaragesale.com for updates.