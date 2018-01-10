CONGRATULATIONS! Local student writers’ success in VFW essay competition

Back in September, we published an invitation for entries in a student essay contest presented by the VFW. Among the local students who responded and participated, there are winners in subsequent rounds of judging, and two going on to state competition! VFW Post 2713 in The Triangle shares the news:

Congratulations to the 22 student winners of the Youth Essay contests from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2713 in West Seattle. The student winners came from Arbor Heights Elementary School, Holy Family School, Madison Middle School, and Our Lady of Guadalupe School. A total of $770 was given to the winners, according to Bill Dwyer, Post 2713 Senior Vice Commander and Chairman of the Youth Essay Scholarship program.

Five of the 22 student winners from VFW Post 2713 also went on to the District 2 competition. On January 6, the District 2 meeting was held at VFW Rainier Post. Here are the results of the competition:

–Liam Stampe won 2nd place for 4th grade from Our Lady of Guadalupe School.

–Malik Dawson won 1st place for 5th grade from Holy Family School. Malik now competes at State Level.

–Danika Ronda won 1st place for 6th grade from Madison Middle School. Danika now competes at State level.

–Roxanne Elder won 3rd place for 7th grade from Madison Middle School.

–Miles Dawson won 3rd place for 8th grade from Holy Family School.

Congratulations to the District 2 winners (there are 15 Districts in the state). The State winners will be awarded January 20.