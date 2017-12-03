HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Alternative Giving Fair 2017

Until 2:30 pm, the West Seattle Alternative Giving Fair welcomes you to experience education as well as generosity during its second and final session. From Judy Pickens:

The second annual West Seattle Alternative Giving Fair got under way Saturday evening at Fauntleroy Church with 19 local, national, and international nonprofits represented. In addition to explaining what they do, each is welcoming donations in the name of family members, neighbors, teachers, and others this holiday season.

Alina Guyon is selling African crafts and soliciting donations to pay school fees for refugee children in Uganda. It’s the same agency for which she built a library and stocked it in July with books donated by West Seattle residents.

Rhiannon Wolfe-Jones, special education assistant at West Seattle Elementary, is at the fair to build a scholarship fund to enable low-income students at the school to attend Islandwood nature camp.

The fair continues until 2:30 pm in Fellowship Hall at the church (9140 California Ave. SW).