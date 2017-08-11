SIGN UP ASAP! West Seattle YMCA’s fall youth-soccer registration ending soon

(Photo courtesy West Seattle YMCA)

Interested in youth soccer this fall? Registration is closing soon at the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor), which shared this reminder:

At the Y, our sports staff, coaches and volunteers all share a singular vision of helping all youth reach their full potential in life. We leverage the excitement and passion around recreational and competitive programming to create a healthy outlet for children to gain new skills, develop a sense of team and connect with positive role models.

Practices start the week of September 11 at High Point fields. Games are on Saturday starting November 11 at Roxhill Park or Lincoln Park. Registration closes soon – on August 28. Join us for Outdoor Soccer this fall!

To register and learn more, follow this link.