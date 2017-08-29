SDOT scales back grant-funded walkway near Chief Sealth IHS because of possible future development

(Above, original design made public in March; below; revised design announced today)

Sent late today by SDOT – news that they’re scaling back on planned pedestrian improvements because of possible future development. The update sent to the project mailing list was signed by outreach lead Michael Charles:

I am touching base with you to share an update on SDOT’s Chief Sealth High School Walkway Improvements project. This project is part of the Neighborhood Street Fund program, which funds community-requested projects.

Updated Design

In the original design, we planned to have a walkway along 25th Ave SW. This was removed because of the likelihood that a developer will submit a permit for construction on the east side of 25th Ave SW in the relatively near future. Knowing this, we’ve removed the paved walkway on 25th Ave SW from the project design, because the developer will be required, per the City’s Land Use Code, to construct similar right-of-way improvements.

We recognize that this is unwelcome news to some of you who looked forward to the improvements on 25th Ave SW. While it could still be several years before this development takes place, the high likelihood of its occurring means that investing public funds at this location would not be prudent.

We will continue to advance the project and improve the walkway on 26th Ave SW. Please see the project website to view the updated project design.