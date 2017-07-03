3-day ‘Walk to Protect and Restore Our Salish Sea’ plans Friday night rally in West Seattle

A three-day advocacy walk that starts downtown tomorrow afternoon will head to West Seattle for a rally Friday night. Here’s the announcement we received:

Protectors of the Salish Sea, the Salish Sea Whale Sanctuary, and Orca Network, are co-sponsoring:

WALK TO PROTECT AND RESTORE OUR SALISH SEA

Tomorrow, Friday, July 7, 2017, 2 PM to July 9, 6 PM

Starting at Myrtle Edwards Park (3130 Alaskan Way)

DAY 1 – Friday, July 7th

2:00 PM: Meet and rally at Myrtle Edwards Park – Traditional territory of the Duwamish Nation, then launch our Walk to Protect our Salish Sea. We will walk in song and blessings of our drums as well as the blessings of Jingle Dress dancers leading us to the Duwamish Longhouse (4705 W Marginal Way SW).

6:30 to 8:00 PM: Walkers arrive and we rally, eat, and rest for the night. Dinner provided.

DAY 2 – Saturday, July 8th

7:00 AM: Breakfast provided at Duwamish Longhouse.

8:00 AM: Depart on our walk to Saltwater State Park, 25205 8th Pl S, Des Moines, where we will participate in a water blessing ceremony and song.