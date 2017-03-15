TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday on the move

p>
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)
7:33 AM: No incidents in our area but slow going around the region this morning, and rainy yet again.
p>
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)
7:33 AM: No incidents in our area but slow going around the region this morning, and rainy yet again.
Admiral is completely backed up again today I have been waiting in the left lane to get on the bridge or 10 minutes
give yourself at least 45 minutes to get across the bridge
| 2 COMMENTS