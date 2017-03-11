West Seattle, Washington

Local students march in St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2017

March 11, 2017 3:44 pm
Despite the downpour, today’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade participants marched, rode, and rolled down 4th Avenue downtown at midday today. Thanks to Bill Schrier for the photos above – the West Seattle High School Marching Band – and below – the Denny International Middle School Band, behind a couple paraders from a galaxy far, far away:

According to the parade marching order, two Star Wars groups were scheduled! So was the Chief Sealth International High School Marching Band, but we don’t have a photo of them yet (editor@westseattleblog.com if you do – thank you!).

  • onion March 11, 2017 (4:25 pm)
    Regarding that second picture– I’m impressed that Steve Bannon took time away from his duties at the White House to march in our parade. 😀

