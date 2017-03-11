Local students march in St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2017

Despite the downpour, today’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade participants marched, rode, and rolled down 4th Avenue downtown at midday today. Thanks to Bill Schrier for the photos above – the West Seattle High School Marching Band – and below – the Denny International Middle School Band, behind a couple paraders from a galaxy far, far away:

According to the parade marching order, two Star Wars groups were scheduled! So was the Chief Sealth International High School Marching Band, but we don’t have a photo of them yet (editor@westseattleblog.com if you do – thank you!).