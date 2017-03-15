FOLLOWUP: New Fire Station 32 in The Triangle 2 months from completion

From the “in case you were wondering too” file: Noticing that the new Fire Station 32 in The Triangle looks to be fairly far along in construction, we requested a progress report. It’s been 11 months since construction began in earnest with demolition of the old FS 32 at the same site. SFD spokesperson Kellie Randall tells WSB, “Construction is currently scheduled to end in late May. SFD is scheduled to take ownership and reoccupy the station in July. The project is currently under budget.”

As we reported in 2015, the new station will open 10 years later than originally promised in the levy approved by voters in 2003. Because of the last major component of the delay – caused by the re-bidding of the project – most of the Station 32 crew has been in a temporary setup at the future park site on 40th SW since 2015, long before construction began, except for Medic 32, which moved temporarily to Station 37 in Sunrise Heights.