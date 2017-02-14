VIDEO: West Seattle duo SISTERS launches debut album @ Easy Street Records

If you love local music – Easy Street Records was the place to be this Valentine’s night, as the West Seattle duo SISTERS rocked the shop with an in-store show to celebrate their debut album “Drink Champagne,” which their website says “depicts a teeming musical landscape, vast and alluring, occupied by restless creatures longing for connection and humble protagonists searching for salvation. Songs play out like glistening vistas whizzing by a car window, all kinetic motion and mystery, contiguous but discrete. Every instrument, from a squadron of guitars and a slew of synths to hammer dulcimer and marimba and cowbell, tells its own story.” The musicians who comprise SISTERS are Andrew Vait …

… and Emily Westman:

If you weren’t at the show, we recorded a bit of the performance:

“Drink Champagne” is available, of course, at Easy Street.