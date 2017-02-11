VIDEO: Soul Jambalaya ‘musical melange’

A night of great music just got going in the Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium with the annual Soul Jambalaya “musical melange of blues, Caribbean, funk, gospel, and Jazz in celebration of the contributions of African Americans to the soundtrack of America.” Our video clip (updated at 9 pm with full-song version) features the Seattle Women’s Steel Pan Project, based at the Martin Luther King Community Center, performing Bob Marley‘s “Is This Love.” Still time for you to get to the auditorium and enjoy the rest of the concert, which will also feature K-Project, the Total Experience Gospel Choir, and the Jazz Ensembles of Denny International Middle School and Chief Sealth IHS. Free! 2600 SW Thistle, and the parking lot is just east of the auditorium. Soul Jambalaya is organized by Marcus Pimpleton, Denny assistant principal, dating back to his years as music-program leader at Denny and Sealth.