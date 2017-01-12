TOMORROW: Historic reunion at West Seattle High School

Announced tonight by West Seattle High School‘s Diversity Club adviser Jennifer Hall:

Former state Representatives Jesse Wineberry, Georgette Valle (now 92 years of age, and writing her fourth book), and Bruce Addison (the last Republican Washington state legislator to be elected from Seattle in over 18 years) have agreed to attend West Seattle High School’s Martin Luther King Day Assembly as honored guests.

These three individuals overcame personal differences to work closely together almost 30 years ago, to craft and pass Martin Luther King Day legislation in Washington State. Former Representative Wineberry will be the main speaker at the assembly. Wineberry will also serve as a keynote speaker at Seattle’s MLK Memorial Rally, after the march from Garfield High School on Monday, January 16.

School confidentiality rules prohibit video or audio recording by local news agencies at the assembly, but local community group representatives are not prohibited from attending. The morning assembly will be held at 10:35 AM. All visitors to West Seattle High School are required to sign in at the main office, and pick up a visitor’s badge.