Dropping bike-share program ‘the right call,’ says Councilmember Herbold

January 13, 2017 9:04 pm
(WSB photo from March 2016)

West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold says the mayor made “the right call” in announcing late today that the city will scrap its bicycle-sharing program for now, rather than replacing the failed Pronto system with something different.

Last March, she was one of two council votes against the bike-share buyout. So last month, we asked her about the bike-share situation during our wide-ranging interview looking back at her first year in office and ahead at her second year; she replied that she didn’t hold much hope the program would be scrapped, and restated concerns that a new version still wouldn’t serve our area.

Tonight, she published this statement after the mayor’s announcement:

This was absolutely the right call. With limited public dollars, these resources are better used to develop safe routes to schools for our students. Now is not the time for public investment in a bike share system.

I’m glad to see these funds are proposed toward implementing the City’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plans, and School Safety projects, in line with my proposal last year to re-direct $4 million in funding away from expansion of the Pronto system toward these existing needs. I regularly hear from constituents about school crossing safety, most recently regarding Genesee Hill Elementary.

During last year’s budget cycle, I sponsored a budget action the Council adopted to remove $900,000 in funding for operation of the Pronto system in 2017 and 2018, to preserve funding for these existing needs.

Here’s how the mayor announced the bike-share change, redirecting $3 million to other pedestrian/bicycle programs.

6 Replies to "Dropping bike-share program 'the right call,' says Councilmember Herbold"

  • Jeannie January 13, 2017 (9:08 pm)
    And how much money has already been wasted on this ill-advised project?

  • CMT January 13, 2017 (9:17 pm)
    Maybe they could redirect the $3 million to affordable housing and leave the single family neighborhoods alone . . .

  • Gene January 13, 2017 (9:45 pm)
    What a ridiculous waste of money.

  • Steve January 13, 2017 (9:51 pm)
    Too bad that money will not be redirected to the elderly who are paying outrages property tax rates for what?  First qualified applicant?  Hala  Upzoning?  Urban villages!  Etc…

  • Free eech January 13, 2017 (9:57 pm)
    Such a waste of resources, this mayor needs to be kicked to the curb next fall. 

  • Chuck January 13, 2017 (10:02 pm)
    Golf clap… Way past time, and while it’s better late than never, I’m still incredulous that this was ever green lighted to begin with. How about we spend the money toward getting the unfortunate out of their eye-sore, dangerous camps and into actual, beneficial programs? Programs like the Bicycle Master Plan (and even education) seem like so much of a luxury while our city is being forever turned into an open air homeless encampment. Glad to see a bit of common sense finally at play all the same.

