BIZNOTES: Bakery Nouveau, Click! Design That Fits, Arthur’s

Three brief biznotes this morning:

BAKERY NOUVEAU CLOSURE AHEAD: While in The Junction this morning to check out the return of the Farmers’ Market, we noticed this sign on the door at Bakery Nouveau:

They’re open until 7 tonight, and after that, you’re out of luck until 6 am Thursday.

CLICK! DESIGN THAT FITS ON WINTER BREAK: Also in The Junction, Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) is on winter break for the next three weeks. Before heading out on break, Click!’s John Smersh posted an update on how co-proprietor-and-spouse Frances Smersh is doing, a little over a year after going public with her diagnosis of Young Onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Meantime – Frances, John, and staff will be happy to see you again starting at 10 am Saturday, January 28th.

ARTHUR’S UPDATE @ ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: Back in November, we reported on the new restaurant on the way to the former Angelina’s space at 2311 California in The Admiral District. Tuesday, you can get an in-person update from the proprietors when they make a guest appearance at the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s January meeting. All welcome, 7 pm Tuesday (January 10th) at The Sanctuary at Admiral (42nd SW/SW Lander).