PROTEST: West Seattle Indivisible plans anti-ICE demonstration at multiple streetcorners Saturday

This Saturday afternoon, West Seattle Indivisible is planning its first multi-streetcorner protest in a while. Here’s the announcement we received:

WSI is sponsoring an anti-ICE demonstration on Saturday 9/19 from 1-3 pm. Participants will line California Ave SW, gathering at 15 intersections from Morgan Junction to Admiral Way. Each person will hold “tombstone” signs that include portraits, date of death, and location of those who have died as a result of ICE actions to date in 2026.

A minimum of four individuals will be at each intersection (although it looks like most of them are full with 8). Groups of 4-8 are encouraged to sign up for a corner together, but individuals are welcome too. This is meant to be a somber acknowledgement of the harm ICE has caused to the 78 people – and their families and communities – that have died as a result of ICE actions this year. Participants will be wearing black to emotionally underscore the senseless tragedy of these lost lives.