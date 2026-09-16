OUTDOOR MOVIES: Two more just added

(WSB file photo from a movie night at Camp Long)

As noted in our calendar and daily highlight list, Seattle Parks is screening “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” in Lincoln Park tonight.Camp Long has been hoping to host outdoor movies before the season’s over, and this afternoon we just got word of two, on the next two Fridays:

So bring the family to “Monsters Inc.” this Friday and “Toy Story 5” next Friday, both at 6 pm, both brought to you by Brought to you by Camp Long Advisory Council and Rec ’N the Streets through Seattle Parks and Rec!