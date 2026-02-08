WEEK AHEAD: ‘Beaver Detective’ at Rotary Club of West Seattle on Tuesday

(2023 photo by Kersti Muul)

One year after filling the room at a local community council meeting and explaining why people should be “less anxious” about beavers, Pamela Adams will talk to the Rotary Club of West Seattle‘s weekly lunch gathering this Tuesday (February 10). The self-styled “Beaver Detective” is expected, the WS Rotary (WSB sponsor) says, to give attendees “a guided journey through Longfellow Creek, home to five known beaver families, and share how beavers are reshaping this urban creek, the importance of thoughtful human stewardship, and a hopeful, science-grounded look at how cities and wildlife can thrive together.” The meeting starts at noon Tuesday at the West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW); if you’re interested in attending, ws_rotary@yahoo.com is the email contact.