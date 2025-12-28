WEST SEATTLE BOOKS: Launch for ‘Birdbrains: A Lyrical Guide to Washington Birds’ coming up in West Seattle!

Speaking of birds … our previous report this afternoon was a periodic gallery of bird photos contributed by WSB readers. Now more bird news – a book launch coming up in a few weeks! West Seattle writer Susan Rich is editor of “Birdbrains: A Lyrical Guide to Washington State Birds“ and sent the announcement of the event, a WordsWest pop-up:

Come celebrate Birdbrains: A Lyrical Guide to Washington State Birds – Book and Book Launch 6:00 PM Thursday, January 22 at C and P Coffee Company (5612 California SW).

Readers include West Seattle contributors Elizabeth Austen, Kristie MacLean, Susan Rich, Harold Taw — as well as Allen Braden, Paul Hlava Ceballos, Laura Da, Greg November, Renee Simms, and more!

Books for sale along with complimentary refreshments!