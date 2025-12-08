HOLIDAY MUSIC: Two places to see and hear the West Seattle Big Band this week

These two performances this week just might be the brassiest, jazziest, liveliest you’ll see and hear all holiday season long! The preview is from West Seattle Big Band director Jim Edwards:

The West Seattle Big Band will be presenting a free Holiday Concert in cooperation with North Shorewood’s Grace Church Tuesday, December 9th at 7:00 PM. The Concert will feature Christmas favorites with that classic big band sound. Rumor is there will be a cookie intermission too. Grace Church is located at 10323 28th Ave SW. Just south of SW Roxbury St.

WSBB will also be the featured Saturday night dance band at the West Seattle Eagles on December 13th. A dinner of Baked Ziti will be available for purchase at $15 prior to the show at 5:30 PM. First come, first served. All proceeds of the dinner will go to the Music Boosters at James Madison Middle School. Space is limited. No reservations will be taken for the meal. The evening of music starts at 7:00 PM with 3 sets concluding at 10:00 PM. Music will include some Christmas favorites as well as big band swing and jazz. There is no cover charge for the event, but a tip jar will be available with 100% of the proceeds of the evening going to the Madison instrumental music program. The event entrance is off the alley behind the Eagles Building at 4426 California Ave SW.

West Seattle Big Band is a working big band with a community mindset. They are an all-volunteer group formed in 1996, dedicated to supporting instrumental music education in our community’s public schools.