Comedy, concert, crosstown basketball, more for your West Seattle Monday

(Squirrel standoff! Photo sent by Philip P)

While we watch the weather, with two wind alerts for our area, here’s what’s on the schedule in West Seattle today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide (got something to add? please send info!):

LAST DAY FOR ADMIRAL CHURCH WARM CLOTHING DRIVE: One donation site remains popen for this:

The Admiral Church Annual Warm Clothing Drive has a dropoff point in front of the Admiral HUB (at 4320 SW Hill St) for community donations. There is a deep need for warm children’s clothing this year, so if you have neighbors with school age children who have outgrown their winter clothes from last year, encourage them to donate to this great cause. The children’s clothing will be distributed at WIN’s Saturday Feeding Program in White Center to those who need the clothing the most. Adult clothing will be sorted through and divided between the Westside Neighborhood Emergency Shelter and WIN’s Saturday Feeding Program. Larger sizes for both men and women are needed by WIN. Smaller sizes by Westside along with warm coats, hats, and gloves.

WINTER CLOTHING DRIVE: Bring donations of warm clothing to the bin at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), 9 am-5 pm weekdays.

OTHER DONATION DRIVES … are listed in our Holiday Guide.

FAUNTLEROY FESTIVAL OF TREES: The Fauntleroy Church Festival of Trees is open for public drop-in viewing, 9 am-noon Mondays through Thursdays all month and into early January. You can vote for your favorite(s) by bringing nonperishable food donation(s) to stack beneath it/them! (9140 California SW)

BABY STORY TIME: At Southwest Library, 12 pm-12:30 pm.

HOMEWORK HELP: Free drop-in homework help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4 pm to 5:45 pm.

SPORTS: Crosstown counterparts Chief Sealth IHS and West Seattle HS meet for basketball tonight at WSHS – 5:45 pm girls’ varsity, 7:30 pm boys’ varsity. (3000 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: Tonight brings the first of two WSCO fall/winter concerts, both free admission (“donations gratefully accepted”) – Debut Orchestra and Concert Orchestra at 6 pm tonight, Wind Symphony and Symphony Orchestra at 7 pm Wednesday. Both concerts are at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle).

SIGNMAKING: 6 pm to 8:30 pm at Admiral HUB (4320 SW Hill), help make signs for January’s “We’re Still Standing” demonstrations.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee; RSVP here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 4: Four venues for trivia tonight! 6:30 and 7:30 pm sessions of Music Quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at 6:45 for 7 pm Monday night meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

‘ROUTINE KILLERS’ COMEDY: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), featuring Sam Miller.

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players – enter The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks as always to everybody who sends info for our calendar and Holiday Guide; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!