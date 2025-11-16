WEEK AHEAD: Admiral Neighborhood Association’s Tuesday gathering

The Admiral Neighborhood Association usually holds its every-other-month gatherings on second Tuesdays, but this time it’s on the third Tuesday – two nights away. Different location this time, too – West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor), whose spacious headquarters double as a venue for performances, art receptions, and as in this case, community meetings. As previewed on the ANA website, the meeting is expected to include an update from SPD (bring crime/safety questions if you have them), the latest on plans for the Admiral Winter Wonderland holiday celebration, and a vote on next year’s officers. All are welcome, 7 pm Tuesday.