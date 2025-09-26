Oktoberfest, swimming, theater, music, money – and more – for your West Seattle Friday

(Fall shadow study, sent by Al)

Here are Friday options, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CITY COUNCIL’S MONEY MEETING: Two sessions, at 9:30 pm and 2 pm, for individual departments’ budget presentations – here’s the agenda, which includes slide-deck links you might find informative even if you can’t watch the meeting. (If you can – see it here.

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free drop-in indoor playtime for little ones is back, 10 am-11:30 am Fridays at Arbor Heights Community Church. (4113 SW 102nd)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

KNIFE SHARPENING: Kneighborhood Knives is back for another pop-up at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), 10 am-5 pm, today and tomorrow.

BEER JUNCTION OKTOBERFEST: The Beer Junction celebrates Oktoberfest all day today and tomorrow! Open noon-midnight today. (4511 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

QI-GONG: 12:30-1 pm at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW).

SIGNING AND MEET-GREET AT EASY STREET: Amanda Shires will be at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) for her album-release signing/meet-and-greet at 2 pm.

FRESH HOP WEEK: Continuing 3-9 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW).

POSTCARD-WRITING: High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) is the location for long-distance advocacy with West Seattle Indivisible, 3-5:30 pm.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle: “We have wines for picnics, cookouts, hikes, camping, boating, and even just hanging out on the deck.”

FREE TEEN SWIM: 6-7 pm at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), free swim session for ages 13=18.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-9 pm, singer-songwriter John Quinn performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: This week both teams are on the road with games at Northwest Athletic Complex, where Chief Sealth IHS lost 18-17 to Ingraham last night and West Seattle HS plays Lincoln at 7 tonight.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with TV Sundaze, Plash, The Heart Smashers, “nerd-core pop punk,” doors 7, show 8, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘THE ROOMMATE’ AT ARTSWEST: Night 2 of the new production, 7:30 pm. See our calendar listing for the ticket link and synopsis. (4711 California SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Mike. Illvester tonight! (4547 California SW)

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING: Skating with live bands – tonight, Reverse Death (Record Release), Serafima & the Shakedowns – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $18 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!