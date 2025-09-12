West Seattle, Washington

FOOTBALL: West Seattle HS wins delayed season opener

September 12, 2025 11:46 pm
West Seattle High School‘s football team was supposed to kick off its season last Friday in Yakima, but wildfire smoke canceled the game and trip. So tonight’s game at Interlake HS in Bellevue was the delayed season opener. The Wildcats, under head coach Anthony Stordahl, emerged triumphant, 14-7. Next week they play crosstown counterparts Chief Sealth IHS in the annual Huling Bowl, 7 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), where CSIHS won again tonight (that story next).

