TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Spring-break Monday

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, April 14, 2025, and for most schools in the area, it’s spring break.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

A sunny week is expected,, mid-60s high. Today’s sunrise/sunset – 6:22 am and 7:58 pm. (Wednesday brings the first 8+ pm sunset!)

TRANSIT TODAY

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle servicen; spring/summer schedule has begun, with later-in-the-evening sailings Fridays and Saturdays.

Metro buses – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V Salish is serving as the “bonus boat”. … Also, WSF has launched an “online open house” for feedback on changes to the two-boat Triangle Route schedule once the route is regularly back to a three-boat schedule, expected June 30.

ROAD WORK

-The Admiral Way Bridge’s outside lane on the eastbound/southbound side remains closed.

-The daily SW 100th closure in White Center, 15th to 16th, has been extended through the 18th, according to King County Roads.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!