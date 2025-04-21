COUNTDOWN: Less than 3 weeks until West Seattle 5K. Special invitation for students!

The West Seattle 5K, coming up on Sunday morning, May 18, is not only West Seattle’s biggest run of the year – with more than 1,500 participants last year alone – but also a fundraiser for, and coordinated by, the West Seattle High School PTSA. They hope to encourage even more students to be part of it this year, so they’re highlighting this part of the original announcement:

Sign your student up for the annual competition among West Seattle High School students. The goal is to see which grade and club gets the most classmates to register. The winning grade gets out of Homeroom early for a special treat and cash ($250) to their grade level ASB. “We have heard from event runners that they didn’t know this event benefited the high school so we want to make sure to raise that awareness as well as get as many WSHS students involved as possible,” says Kelley O’Connor, event co-chair. Be sure to select your grade and club when registering. The winning club gets a special treat for all it’s members as well!

Registration is live now at www.westseattle5K.com and www.getmeregistered.com/WestSeattle5K

Adults are $40 (5/10 raises to $45)

Youth 19 and under are $20 (5/10 and later is $30)

West Seattle High School students are $20 (5/10 and later is $30)

West Seattle High School staff is free (need passcode and can buy shirt for $15)

Kids under 6 are free (no shirt included, but can buy for $15)