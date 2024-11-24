Wreath-making, knife-sharpening, book club, more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Saturday rainbow, photographed by Greg Snyder)

Time for our two-part list of what’s happening on your Sunday. First, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide (where you’ll find LOTS of other holiday info):

(WSB photo, last Sunday)

TOYS FOR TOTS AT THE FARMERS’ MARKET: West Seattle Kiwanis continues with their holiday-season booth at the south end of the market (California/Alaska) – bring new unwrapped toys to donate.

HPIC WREATH-MAKING MEETUP: 11 am-1 pm at Highland Park Corner Store. “Bring loose greens, pine cones – a great way to use those evergreen branches the fall winds are dropping! If you can, bring clippers or scissors, ribbon, wire, etc.+ we’ll have some to share.” (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

‘SNOWED IN (AGAIN)’ MATINEE: 3 pm performance of ArtsWest‘s holiday show; check here for tickets. (4711 California SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge continues. 5 pm and later entry times, ticket cost varies. (6000 16th SW)

And from our year-round Event Calendar:

SWIM IN THE SOUND: At 9:30 am, dive into the weekly group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

KNEIGHBORHOOD KNIVES: The knife-sharpening-on-whetstones pop-up is back, 10 am-4 pm, $10/knife, Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Last market before Thanksgiving – open 10 am-2 pm, with almost-winter produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Fall is project time. Need a tool to make yours happen? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Monthly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm, this time discussing Charles Dickens‘ “Great Expectations.”

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

