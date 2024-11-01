The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary: Welcoming a returning West Seattle Blog sponsor

Meet The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary, a returning WSB sponsor. Here’s what The Bridge School would like you to know about what they do:

The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary is a small, independent K-5 school located in White Center. Find us on social media to see what our community is up to these days, and read on to learn what we’re all about!

What We Teach & How

Our curriculum is designed to support students as learners exactly where they’re at academically, while prioritizing relationships and social-emotional learning. Classroom teachers have over a decade of teaching experience and use multi-age classes and hands-on learning to excite young learners. With specialized instructors, nature and the arts take center stage with our Outdoor Education and Creative Enrichment programs. Students spend one day a week learning outdoors and have ample time exploring visual arts, music, and theater.

What Makes Our Cooperative School Different

There’s no one way to do co-op at The Bridge School! Families are welcomed into all aspects of the school, from working as teaching assistants in classrooms, to accompanying young naturalists on outdoor days, to leadership and governance. Participation looks different for everyone, as families’ contributions are tailored to fit their availability and skills. For all, however, it’s the shared values of community and support that make The Bridge School a school home for students and adults alike.

Spaces Available for This Year

Are you considering a school change for 24-25? Our small class sizes and focus on meeting each student where they’re at allow us to ease the transition for students joining throughout the year. The community of teachers, students and families welcome each new student with open arms. Our Monday Outdoor Ed and Friday Arts enrichment are also open to homeschooling families. Contact Amanda amanda@bridgeschoolcoop.org for more details about mid-year enrollment.

Come Get to Know Us

All are welcome at our upcoming Open Houses Saturday, November 16th and December 7th 10 am-12 noon. Children are welcome to explore our classrooms and playground and light refreshments will be served. Teachers, current families, and Head of School will be on hand to answer questions and show you around.

How You Can Support the Mission of The Bridge School

We’re so glad you asked! Consider purchasing your holiday wreaths through our Holiday Greenery Sale (open until Nov. 11) and save the date for our annual auction February 1, 2025 – it’ll be a circus-themed good time with performers, games, and unique auction items!

Community members are also welcome to reach out about partnering with The Bridge School. We love to take learning outside the classroom, so if you’re with a small business or non-profit that would like to engage elementary students for community service or learning opportunities, please reach out.

The Bridge School is at 10300 28th SW; here’s how to reach them.