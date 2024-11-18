18 possibilities for your West Seattle (and vicinity) Friday

(Alki on Thursday – photo by Michael Rohter)

Here are highlights for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (go there any time to look into the future), First, the Halloween/fall events:

FOOD/CLOTHING DRIVE CONCLUDES: End of the dropoff drive at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) to benefit students and families served by the Care Center, until 4 pm inside the school.

INDOOR PLAY: Need an indoor place for your little one to play? 10 am-11:30 am, you’re welcome to “Stay ‘n’ Play” at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: As we get further into fall, season-appropriate plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

WAREHOUSE SALE: The KAVU outlet store at 9064 Delridge Way SW is having one, 11 am-6 pm today thrugh Sunday,

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history, noon-4 pm. (61st SW & SW Stevens)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: 12:15 pm-12:45 pm Fridays. More info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

INVESTED BENEFIT: Nonprofit that supports kids in local schools invites you to a drop-in fundraiser 3-8 pm at Georgetown Brewery (5000 Denver Ave. S.)

VISCON CELLARS: Season’s just right for the ambience of this cozy tasting room/wine bar, open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FRIENDSGIVING FOR MODE MUSIC AND PERFORMING ARTS: 5:30 pm benefit at Emerald City Trapeze A (2702 6th Ave S.) for the North Delridge-based nonprofit, featuring performances by THEM and Brittany Davis. Tickets still available!

SWEET, SWEET MUSIC: Concert and dessert at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), themed “Songs About Time,” 7 pm. $15 at door/kids free.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 7-9 pm, Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

THEE DECEPTION: Live in-store performance at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm. Free, all ages.

AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7 pm, music 8 pm at The Skylark for Johnny and the Moles, Royal Blunder, The New Triumph. (3803 Delridge Way SW), $10.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

MAKE IT LOUD: Tonight’s music at Southgate Roller Rink is: Telekinesis, Dumb Thumbs, Sleeping Bag. $5 skates, $18 cover. 21+. (9646 17th SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Hershe tonight! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

Are we missing anything? If you have something else to add to our event lists and calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!