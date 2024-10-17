FRIDAY: ‘Bring It Home’ for White Center Food Bank

Tickets are still available for tomorrow night’s Bring It Home dinner/auction to benefit the White Center Food Bank, which also serves part of West Seattle – here’s the reminder:

Join us for this year’s fall event, the Bring It Home Dinner and Auction on Friday, October 18th at the Sea Mar Community Center! Come together with the White Center Food Bank community for dinner & drinks, live music, and a “fireside chat”. We will also share a short video presentation showcasing our wonderful new facility and the people who make up this amazing organization.

We have raised roughly 75% of our $8.6 million goal and this event will gather community members, donors, customers, staff, board members and volunteers to raise awareness and financial support to complete our Capital Campaign. So far White Center Food Bank has received widespread support from Washington State, King County, many foundations, businesses, private donors and others. Our goal is to raise $1,000,000 more in private funds, through this event and additional donor engagement. With the completion of this campaign, we can return 100% of our focus to raising funds to keep the community fed. Together, we can Bring It Home!

The fireside chat will include local Senator Joe Nguyen, Executive Director Carmen Smith, Board Chair Gabbi Gonzales and experienced volunteer, Ashley Northup who will illustrate the importance of our new facility to the community and our organization. The event will be MC’d by the inspiring White Center community king and food bank partner, Kimnang Seng. Delightful music from the virtuoso pianist Marina Albero and her quartet will create a celebratory ambiance for this special event. Each ticket includes dinner provided El Catrín, dessert by Patrick’s Cafe and Bakery, plus a drink ticket.

Date: Friday, October 18

Time: 6 pm-9 pm

Event Location: 9635 Des Moines Memorial Dr S.

“We’ve accomplished so much together as a community in the last two years since launching our capital campaign: started & completed construction on our new site; moved into our new site and started distribution; and raised 75% of our capital campaign goal. Now that our project is nearly complete, it is time to bring our capital campaign home and move onto the next chapter of supporting our neighbors beyond food resources.” – Carmen Smith, WCFB Executive Director.