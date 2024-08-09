The list for your West Seattle Friday

(Hydrangea blossom, photographed by Janelle Otterholt)

Here’s our Friday highlight list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, until 3 pm.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. Free! (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOLS: Open today – Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm; Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) and Hiawatha (2700 California SW), noon-5:30 pm.

COLMAN POOL: You can swim today in the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

VISCON CELLARS: In addition to participation in West Seattle Wine Weekend, it’s a regular night for the tasting room/wine bar to be open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

GAME NIGHT, WITH WINE: 7-9 pm monthly event at Spruce Hill Winery (2960 4th Ave S. in SODO; WSB sponsor), play games, enjoy discounts on bottles of wine! Our calendar listing has info you’ll need to reserve your table.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Drewby’s Going-Away Show with King Sheim and Sabrina Saed, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

CAMP LONG OUTDOOR MOVIE: The second of three Fridays this month with outdoor movies at Camp Long (5200 35th SW) starts tonight at dusk (8:30ish) with “Wakanda Forever” – free, BYO chair/blanket.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Hershe! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

YOU SKATE, THEY PLAY: “Make It Loud!” at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), roller skating to live bands, featuring The Warlochs, Oliver Elf Army, Eternal Wave. 9 pm. $18 cover, $5 skate.

What are we missing? If you have something else to add to our event lists and calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!