BACK TO SCHOOL: Gatewood Elementary PTA and Seattle Bouldering Project team up so Gators can climb

(Photos by Seattle Bouldering Project’s Caedmon Calbero)

Gatewood Elementary students (the Gators) have something new to look forward to when school starts next Wednesday – a climbing wall, thanks to the Gatewood PTA and Seattle Bouldering Project, whose facilities manager Willy Miller sent the report and photos:

Back in January, one of the parents at Gatewood Elementary School, Robin Rosenberg, reached out to us and asked if we could support their efforts in building a new climbing wall at their school. The PTA did not have enough funds to complete the project. So Seattle Bouldering Project was happy to help bridge the funding gap! After many months, and a lot of hoops to jump through, the wall was fully funded and built. It is ready for the new school year! Attached are some photos we took yesterday of the small ceremony we had to commemorate this new gym infrastructure. Thanks to the warm reception from Seattle Public Schools, the Gatewood Elementary PTA, The Gatewood Elementary staff, and all the students who came out to celebrate!

In the photo are Robin (former PTA president), Sara (current PTA President), Tony (PE Teacher), Kyna (School Principal), Lori (Seattle Public Schools), Nick (SBP staff), Rachel (SBP Manager), and myself (SBP Manager).