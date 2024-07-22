Knife-sharpening pop-up, low-low tide, more for your West Seattle Monday

(Pea tendril, photographed by Rosalie Miller)

Here’s our highlight list for today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Available different times and locations – here’s the local list.

KNIFE-SHARPENING POP-UP: Dull knife causing kitchen trouble? Right now, until 4 pm today, go to C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) and turn it over to Nolan Reis, who sharpens the traditional whetstone way – details in our calendar listing.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, since it’s expected to be above 70 degrees this afternoon with sunbreaks, the 7-day-a-week wading pool will be open, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

BABY STORY TIME: Bring little ones up to 2 years old to Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), noon-12:30 pm, for story time!

(Photo from recent low-low tide, by Brandy DeWeese)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -3.1 feet at 12:16 pm; 10:30 am-2 pm, find Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists at Constellation and Lincoln Parks.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm at City Hall, the weekly meeting in which councilmembers talk about their plans for the week ahead. Here’s the agenda. Watch live via Seattle Channel.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play on Mondays – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: All welcome at free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION IN ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community hosts meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Start your week listening to live music from The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE: 9 pm start for Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

If you have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar, please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!