Laugh, dance, skate, sip, and other West Seattle Friday options

(Hoverfly – aka flower fly – Genus Eumerus on lavender leaf. Photo by Rosalie Miller)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s up for the rest of your Friday:

WATER TAXI EXTENDED HOURS: The Water Taxi’s spring/summer hours add Friday and Saturday later-evening service each week.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, until 3 pm.

LIBRARY CLOSURE: The Seattle Public Library‘s temporary closure days continue; the West Seattle (Admiral) branch will not be open, but it’s regular hours today for our area’s other libraries.

MASCOT MAYHEM: Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) kicks off Seattle Beer Week 5-9 pm by hosting two Seattle sports mascots – Blitz and the Moose – details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE WINE WALK, SOLD OUT: If you have your ticket, tonight’s the night in The Junction, 5-9 pm. If not – sorry, sold out!

VISCON CELLARS: In addition to participating in the Junction Wine Walk, the tasting room/wine bar is open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

OPEN MIC AT KENYON HALL: Signups start at 6, music at 6:30. (7904 35th SW)

LAUGH AND PLAY: Murder mystery meets comedy in this version of Mafia at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 7 pm – check fast to see if tickets remain.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: First of two free May concerts by WSCO, 7 pm at Chief Sealth IHS (2600 SW Thistle).

PARENTS’ NIGHT OFF: For ages 6-12, 7-10 pm at Wicked Rae’s Art Studio, with a “Moana” theme – check to see if openings remain. (3220 California SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Publique Official DJ night, featuring featuring Suede Rango, Travieso, Kevibe, Richard Mixon. Doors at 7 pm, music at 8. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

DJ AT REVELRY ROOM: DJ Topspin, 9 pm-1 am! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD! Skate to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), 9 pm-midnight, this week featuring Tacos!, Noise-A-Tron, Klesa. $18 cover + $5 skate rental.

LATE-NIGHT SINGING: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!