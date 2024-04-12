TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Spring-break finale Friday, + weekend notes

6:02 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, April 12, last day of spring break for those who were out this week.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Partly sunny, high in the upper 50s, on our way to a sunny weekend. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:26 am, sunset at 7:54 pm.

(Thursday evening photo by Bruce Gaumond)

ROAD-WORK ALERT, CONTINUING THIS WEEKEND

Repaving work today is scheduled to continue on 22nd/23rd east of Delridge – details here – and through the weekend, too.

SPORTS-RELATED TRAFFIC

-Alki might be busier than usual, with another UW beach-volleyball tournament today and Saturday – play starts today at 10 am.

-In SODO, Mariners’ homestand begins with 6:40 pm game vs. the Cubs.

TRANSIT NOTES, INCLUDING WATER-TAXI-LESS WEEKEND

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here – lots of trip cancellations this week.

Water Taxi today + this weekend – Regular schedule today. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is. Reminder, NO WATER TAXI this weekend – April 13-14 – to prepare for the spring/summer season (which adds Friday/Saturday later-evening sailings starting Friday, April 19). The shuttle buses WILL run, though, Metro says.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – remember, it’ll be closed to surface traffic April 19-28:

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!