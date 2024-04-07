COUNTDOWN: Six weeks until you can walk/run along the water during 2024’s West Seattle 5K

Sunday, May 19, is the day for this year’s West Seattle 5K run/walk on Alki – a spring tradition dating back to 2009 – and you can register now if you haven’t already. The season’s first big 5K is coordinated by the West Seattle High School PTSA, which provides the profits to fund a variety of programs, including a staffed Saturday Study Hall, classroom-supply needs, and student-led initiatives. In addition to general registration options, this year, for a second year, the West Seattle 5K will offer a friendly grade-level competition among WSHS students. The grade with the most registrants gets out of homeroom early for a special treat and gets a cash contribution ($250) to their grade-level ASB. Also, the “Sleep In” – just donate and skip the running/walking! – and “sponsor a student runner” options are available to all. Go here to see the registration options and race-day schedule, and to sign up! P.S. Community sponsors are on board too, including us (media sponsor since the first year).