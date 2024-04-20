COUNTDOWN: Here’s what you can drop off at next Saturday’s Recycle Roundup

One week until Fauntleroy Church‘s twice-yearly Recycle Roundup! Here’s another look at the list of what you can drop off, for free (and what NOT to bring):

It’s happening 9 am-3 pm next Saturday, April 27, in the church lot. at 9140 California SW. Drive up or ride/walk up with your item(s) and the church’s Recycle Roundup partner 1 Green Planet will handle it. Generally traffic flows fairly well across the six hours, but they axk that you NOT wait until the last minute. (You can also see the list here in PDF.)