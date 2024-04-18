Alki Community Council and more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Rainbow photographed Tuesday morning by Erin O)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

EXPANDED FAUNTLEROY YMCA HOURS: Third week for the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) expanded hours – 9 am to noon and 4 pm to 7 pm, Mondays through Thursdays – now with classes (see the schedule here).

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop-in space open at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau) until noon.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Now open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar now open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm class at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Bai Tong on Wheels.

SOFTBALL: One high-school home game today – Chief Sealth IHS hosts Lincoln, 4 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle)

FREE CLASS: CommunityFlow at Dragonfly (3270 California SW), 4-5 pm – sign up here.

strong>FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: 5-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – you’re invited to drop in!

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

BASQUE WINE AND VERMOUTH TASTING: 5-7 pm at Sebastiano’s (3278 California SW).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: Parks and Police reps are among the guests to talk about plans for spring/summer at the park, 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) – attend in person or online; info’s in our preview.

THURSDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Burger Planet (9614 14th SW) in White Center now has Thursday night trivia at 7 pm – prizes!

THIRD WEEK FOR ‘ENGLISH’: The current play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) takes the stage at 7:30 pm. See our calendar listing for info, including the ticket link.

