Go back in time at Holy Family Bilingual School’s Viva La Gala

The Roaring Twenties is the theme for Holy Family Bilingual School‘s Viva La Gala this Saturday (March 16) – you can celebrate the past while helping the school get ready for its future: “Currently, 52% of our student body receives some type of financial assistance and more are still in need. We need your support to help keep our school running strong. Monetary donations of any size are greatly appreciated.” You can help by attending the gala – get tickets here – and/or donating to “Fund A Need” – and/or bidding in the online auction that’s open to all, right now. (Almost 100 unique items and services!) Saturday’s event is at the school hall, 9615 20th SW; doors open at 4:30 pm.