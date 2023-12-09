READER REPORT: Found Bridgestone bag. Yours?

Since this is possibly a stolen/dumped situation, we’re publishing it on the main page instead of in the Lost/Found section. Sent by Mike:

I live near the corner of 46th Ave SW and Erskine Way SW. This morning a passerby found a red travel bag / tool kit and gave it to me. It looks like it might have been abandoned by a car prowler, perhaps. … There were also a few things supposedly strewn about the area, the person said, but I was unable to locate them. They were described as being found toward the bottom of 46th Ave Sw, just south of Erskine Way SW.

If this is yours and you can describe what’s in it, we can connect you with Mike – email westseattleblog@gmail.com.