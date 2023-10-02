MORE FALL FUN: Fauntleroy Community Association’s Great Pumpkin Search returning

(2022 photo courtesy Fauntleroy Community Association)

The Fauntleroy Community Association wants to be sure you know it’s planning another Great Pumpkin Search this year – and that volunteers are appreciated too if you have any time to spare:

You can look forward to “The Great Pumpkin Search,” presented by the Fauntleroy Community Association. This fun event for the whole family will be on Saturday, October 21, from 1 to 3 pm. The Association will have a booth set up in the triangle across from Endolyne Joe’s. The pumpkins will be hidden on the streets that spoke out from that triangle. There will be little pumpkins (easy to find) for the wee ones and a few larger pumpkins (harder to find) for the grownups. As a bonus, there will be a few prize pumpkins and related gifts to find. All of this is on a first come, first serve basis. We also encourage you to take a picture if you find pumpkins and post them on social media and tag it #FCAPumpkinSearch.

Just like the Spring Egg Hunt, we would love volunteers to hide the pumpkins at 11:30 am that day. If interested, please call or email Candace Blue, 206-401-8406, blueyvette47@gmail.com.