No meeting today with your School Board director – but three dates to remember

Received from our area’s Seattle Public Schools director Leslie Harris:

HUGE apologies – SPS District 6 Community Meeting is cancelled due to unforeseen mistakes in scheduling.

Next meeting (w/ lasagna) is scheduled for the West Seattle Library, October 21, 2023 – 2 – 5 p.m.

Please make sure to attend the online Well Resourced Schools [online] meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26th from 5:30 – 7 p.m. and take the poll that allows narrative answers.

And tune in to the Board Work Session on the Budget on Weds. Sept. 20th, 4:30 – 6 p.m.

seattleschools.org – for sign-in information.