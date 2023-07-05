WEST SEATTLE SUMMER: Here’s this year’s outdoor-movie plan

(WSB photo, Camp Long, July 2022)

Several readers have asked recently about this year’s plan for summertime outdoor movies. The West Seattle Junction Association is presenting one movie event this summer, the newest Super Mario Brothers movie, Friday, August 18th, in the meadow at Camp Long (5200 35th SW), same location as last year’s movies. Start time will be “when it’s dark enough” (sunset on that date will be 8:16 pm). It’s free, and you’re encouraged to bring non-perishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank.

Other organizations are planning movies too: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene‘s Movies in the Park continue at Maarten Park next door (42nd/Juneau), with movies on the calendar for this Friday (July 7th) at 9 pm and August 4th at 8:40 pm. And as previously noted, Alki Beach Pride on Sunday, August 20th, also will include an outdoor movie, “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” at Alki Playfield (59th/Lander) around 8 pm.

Anybody else with outdoor-movie plans in West Seattle? Let us know so we can add to the list – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!