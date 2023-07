5:12 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a water-rescue response to the 4000 block of Beach Drive. We’re detouring that way, having just left Summer Fest, to find out what’s happening.

5:14 PM: Whoever was reported as being in trouble “is declining all assistance,” so all but one responding unit is being canceled.

5:17 PM: That last unit, Engine 29, reports that the paddler is “on their way in and is A-OK,” so they’re completely closing out the response.