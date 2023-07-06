COUNTDOWN: One week until West Seattle Summer Fest Eve

Starting in exactly one week, work will be under way to convert the heart of The Junction into a festival zone for West Seattle Summer Fest!

The festival itself doesn’t officially start until 1 pm Friday (July 14th), but the night before has become Summer Fest Eve, a fun night to come to The Junction and walk in the closed-to-motorized-vehicles streets before the weekend wildness begins. Summer Fest Eve also coincides with the monthly West Seattle Art Walk, which is not a Junction-only event but has many Junction participants. You can preview them here – and if you’re up for live music that night, one of two Art of Music performances, 6 pm-7:45 pm, will be in The Junction:

Hopscotch will perform in the pop-up ground-level Senior Center of West Seattle space on the southeast corner of California/Oregon. Also planned for Summer Fest Eve – DancePowered‘s flash mob at the Walk All Ways crossing around 7:15 pm, buskers at KeyBank Plaza, and “tons of colored chalk lying around” for sidewalk/pavement art. See you in The Junction next Thursday! (Festival previews start tomorrow – you can also browse the festival website to preview vendors, activities, and of course the Friday/Saturday music schedules.)