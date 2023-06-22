SATURDAY: ‘Ham radio’s open house’ returns to West Seattle for Field Day 2023

(WSB photo from Field Day 2018)

For 24 hours this weekend, 11 am Saturday to 11 am Sunday, the north side of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus will again become a ham-radio hub for the annual Field Day>. And it’s all open to the public – you can stop by, observe, participate, and, as organizers explain, “learn more about emergency preparedness, community engagement and service through communication, and the wide world of ham radio!” This is an annual event known as “ham radio’s open house” – and it’s nationwide, as organizers explain:

Field Day is part show-and-tell, part preparedness exercise, and part nationwide contest, aimed at sharpening technical skills and growing the hobby of amateur radio generally. Members will join thousands of other stations set up in fields and remote locations across the country for a weekend of on-air operation. This event is meant to mimic operations in an emergency situation, like an earthquake, where power, internet and cellphone service might be interrupted.

Look for antennas, trailers, and tents in and around the SSC north parking lot and field (6000 16th SW). Field Day is organized locally by Puget Sound Repeater Group and West Seattle Amateur Radio Club. You can see the detailed schedule of events by going here.