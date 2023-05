Here’s another stolen vehicle whose owner hopes you might help find it – Chris sent the photo and report:

2000 Ford F-250 XLT Regular Cab Long Bed

Color: Gold

Stolen between 8 am and 10 am on Wednesday 5/24

40th SW between Brandon and Findlay

It still had a dealer plate on it (Marketplace Auto) but with a temporary License #A6347336 (where they put a paper in the window).