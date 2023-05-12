The list for your West Seattle Friday!

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

For the rest of your Friday, here are the highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: Need more plants for your garden, containers, etc.? You can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a wide variety of plants, until 3 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open for visits at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Field events today, starting with a 3 pm coaches’ meeting at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

VISCON CELLARS: Stop by Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW).

SILENT DISCO: Dance like nobody else can hear the music! 5-7 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

DRAG COCKTAIL HOUR: 6-7 pm at The Locol (7902 35th SW), preceding and featuring performers from the next entry …

KENYON HALL CABARET: 7 pm, all-ages drag show, hosted by Jizzuhbell Johnson. (7904 35th SW)

THE MAMA-LOGUES: The “comedy show about motherhood” is back! 7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW); ticket info is in our calendar listing.

MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Bad With Birds, Pent Up!, Hillwood take the stage tonight. Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm. 21+. $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: Songwriters’ Showcase at 7 pm (5612 California SW).

THEATER: Second weekend for “Zach” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Sara Porkalob, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Tickets here.

