GRATITUDE: Here’s the tally from John L. Scott Westwood’s shredding event and food drive

That video is from John L. Scott Real Estate – Westwood (WSB sponsor), recapping their successful shredding event and food drive last Saturday at Westwood Village. They also sent the numbers and words of gratitude:

We would like to thank the West Seattle community for their support of the 5th annual Shred Event. On behalf of John L. Scott Westwood, Evergreen Home Loans (Luke Zender), and White Center Food Bank, we thank you for the generous donations! We shredded over 5,000 pounds of paper and our community donated $2,000 and 1,250 pounds of food to the White Center Food Bank. We look forward to serving our community next year.

If you didn’t get to the Westwood event, you can still support WCFB – which also serves southernmost West Seattle – by going here.