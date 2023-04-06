Silent Book Club, Potholes’ party, Piano Bar, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Schmitz Park photo by Rosalie Miller, who explains, “Western Coltsfoot, native perennial in our wet forest”)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PASSOVER CONTINUES: Tonight’s the second night.

HOLY WEEK SERVICES: Here’s our list of churches we’ve heard from, some with Holy/Maundy Thursday services tonight; list additions still welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: 2-6-year-olds welcome 3:30-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Bella ‘Mbriana truck will be visiting.

SUB-2-MINUTE FILM FEST: 6:30 pm at Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW; WSB sponsor), explained in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Meet up at Highland Park Corner Store at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

WEST SEATTLE SILENT BOOK CLUB: Starting at 7 pm, this month’s gathering is at nine West Seattle locations! Details are in our calendar listing.

(Photo courtesy The Potholes)

THE POTHOLES AT THE SKYLARK: West Seattle band celebrates their EP release with a show tonight at 7 – details in our calendar listing. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

PIANO BAR: 7-10 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), with Larry Knapp and friends. $10 entry fee.

COMMUNITY MEETING: If you live/work in White Center or another part of unincorporated King County just south of West Seattle, the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council is your community council, and its monthly meeting is at 7 pm tonight online – details and connection/call-in info are in our calendar listing.

If you have something to add to our calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!