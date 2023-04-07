GOT YOUR TICKET? Last day for early discount to West Seattle Food Bank’s ‘Instruments of Change’

If you don’t already have tickets to this year’s West Seattle Food Bank-benefiting “Instruments of Change” dinner and auction, today’s your last chance to get in on the early discount rate. Here’s the announcement:

16th Annual Instruments of Change 2023 Gala Dinner & Auction

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

You’re Invited!

Annual Instruments of Change Gala Dinner and Auction

May 6th, 2023 at 6 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy

9131 California Ave SW

This event will be a night of fun and entertainment, all in support of our mission to ensure all in our community have access to the essential necessities of living.

The West Seattle Food Bank provides essential services to our neighbors in need, and your support is critical to our continued success. Your ticket purchase, auction bids, and donations will benefit individuals and families in our community who rely on our services.

Thank you for your support, and we hope to see you at the Instruments of Change Gala Dinner and Auction.

Passed Hors d’oeuvres – Beer Wine & Cocktails – Silent & Live Auction – Photo Booth – Games & Prizes – Raffle – Served Dinner – Informative Program – IOC Award Winner – Dessert Dash

Tickets! Regular Price $150 – Early Bird Price: $125 ends 4/7 – Must be 21+ to attend

Register Here

Tickets include admission, happy hour wine and beer, passed appetizers, catered dinner by Tuxedoes and Tennis Shoes and informative program.

Registration Deadline: April 21st